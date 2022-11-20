CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Cut to $10.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 15.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.