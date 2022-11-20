CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Cut to $10.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.33.
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.54.
CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
