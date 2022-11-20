Daniel Topping Buys 830 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) insider Daniel Topping purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £2,473.40 ($2,906.46).

Daniel Topping also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Daniel Topping purchased 824 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £2,472 ($2,904.82).

On Friday, September 16th, Daniel Topping purchased 823 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £2,469 ($2,901.29).

LON BPM opened at GBX 297 ($3.49) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 296.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 299.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 21.03 and a quick ratio of 21.03. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 272.25 ($3.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 363 ($4.27).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

