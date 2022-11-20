Dell Technologies (DELL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect Dell Technologies to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $42.04 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.