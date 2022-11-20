Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,788,000 after purchasing an additional 156,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,147,000 after purchasing an additional 737,383 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,912 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

NYSE:DELL opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $61.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

