Desjardins Trims Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Target Price to C$120.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$124.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LBLCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.37. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $95.55.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

