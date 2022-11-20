Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 75,011 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,820,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,011 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.73% of Hologic worth $126,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic Trading Up 0.6 %

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average of $70.29. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

