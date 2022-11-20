Deutsche Bank AG Buys 101,698 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,698 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.37% of Nucor worth $101,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $972,000. Choreo LLC increased its position in Nucor by 18.6% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Nucor by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 235,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,779,000 after buying an additional 69,181 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nucor Stock Down 0.0 %

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Shares of NUE opened at $142.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

