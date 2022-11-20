Deutsche Bank AG Buys 77,501 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.72% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $122,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $163.32 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $112.88 and a 52-week high of $176.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.50 and its 200 day moving average is $144.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $3.3121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 73.29%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

