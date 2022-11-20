Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218,867 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 116,686 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.34% of Devon Energy worth $122,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 199.1% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 27,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $6,872,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 106.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Mizuho decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

DVN opened at $69.62 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.