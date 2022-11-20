Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 884,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $97,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FERG. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $651,809,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,174,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,367,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ferguson by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,575,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,467,000 after buying an additional 1,035,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.3 %

FERG stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average of $115.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $183.67.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 39.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ferguson from £132 ($155.11) to £125 ($146.89) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,091.30.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

