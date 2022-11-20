Deutsche Bank AG Has $103.74 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 788,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144,068 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $103,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 88.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,870,000 after buying an additional 942,237 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,656,000 after purchasing an additional 550,604 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $68,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 28.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,862,000 after purchasing an additional 394,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.0% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 754,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,025,000 after purchasing an additional 386,501 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $138.79 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

FNV has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

