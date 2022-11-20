Deutsche Bank AG Has $120.36 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 205,165 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $120,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 142,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,965,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.82.

Ecolab Price Performance

Insider Activity

ECL stock opened at $148.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.00 and a 200-day moving average of $157.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 21,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 21,412 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

