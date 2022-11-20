Deutsche Bank AG Has $130.99 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,257,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,841 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $130,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $90.27 and a 1-year high of $162.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.07.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

