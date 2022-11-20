Deutsche Bank AG Has $99.21 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 310,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hess were worth $99,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Hess by 11.1% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,270 shares of company stock worth $14,755,556. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $143.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.83 and a 200-day moving average of $118.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $68.32 and a 12 month high of $149.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.46.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

