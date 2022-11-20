Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,820,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,112 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of Southern worth $129,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 34,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Southern by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 108,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,685 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 2.0 %

SO opened at $65.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.18. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

