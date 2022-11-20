Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,670 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Kimberly-Clark worth $112,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
