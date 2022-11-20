Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 216,897 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,210,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,897 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of NetEase worth $112,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 18.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of NetEase by 645.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 157,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,145,000 after acquiring an additional 136,347 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 296.7% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 33,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $67.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average is $85.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. NetEase had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

NTES has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. HSBC decreased their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

