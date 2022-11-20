Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 514,856 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,621,004 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 514,856 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.72% of Best Buy worth $105,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $141.97.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.