Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,785 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,999 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of NXP Semiconductors worth $101,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,623,079,000 after purchasing an additional 664,862 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $341,827,000 after acquiring an additional 546,882 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 52.6% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $223,810,000 after purchasing an additional 415,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,372,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $33,249,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $171.94 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.08 and a 200 day moving average of $165.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

