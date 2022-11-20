Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,358,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,486 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $100,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 611.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on OC shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 10.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $872,192. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

