Deutsche Bank AG Sells 13,078 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,296,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,078 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bunge were worth $117,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bunge by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at $1,057,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Bunge by 237.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bunge Stock Performance

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $100.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.53. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.