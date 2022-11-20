Deutsche Bank AG Sells 201,735 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,442,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,735 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.45% of CBRE Group worth $106,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after purchasing an additional 831,038 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,681,000 after acquiring an additional 140,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,800,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,956,000 after purchasing an additional 254,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,545,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,560,000 after purchasing an additional 143,044 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE opened at $75.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average is $76.74. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

