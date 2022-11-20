Deutsche Bank AG Sells 43,685 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,235,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,685 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $119,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after buying an additional 14,412,851 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after buying an additional 2,687,026 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 257.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,580,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,121 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,480,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,800 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.24.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.