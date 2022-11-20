Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,756,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,473 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $108,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at $335,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 158,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 275,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of INDA opened at $42.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.71.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.