Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,432,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,661 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $102,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Kellogg by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 960,540 shares of company stock valued at $69,888,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

