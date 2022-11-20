Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $374.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $365.00 to $374.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $407.05.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $414.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.12. The company has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $853,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 459,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 20,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

