Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €32.00 Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.99) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($19.07) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Alstom Stock Performance

Shares of ALO stock opened at €24.50 ($25.26) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.14. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($26.44) and a one year high of €37.37 ($38.53).

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

