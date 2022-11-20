Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Argus from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $69.62 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

