DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY23 guidance at $10.00-12.00 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $109.09 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $142.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.16.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,403 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.9% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,944 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

