DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) CMO Carly D. Brantz Sells 1,773 Shares

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -117.79 and a beta of 1.26. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

About DigitalOcean

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in DigitalOcean by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

