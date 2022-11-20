DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) CMO Carly D. Brantz Sells 1,773 Shares

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
DigitalOcean Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of DOCN stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -117.79 and a beta of 1.26. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean
About DigitalOcean
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.
Further Reading
