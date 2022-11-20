DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Craig Hallum

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $1.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Trading Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.98.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.
