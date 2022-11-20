DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Craig Hallum

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum to $1.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,552,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,428,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,014,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 2,806,580 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

