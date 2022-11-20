Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 213,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,525,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 77.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $107.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $130.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

