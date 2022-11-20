Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298,296 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $123,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $107.26 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.44.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

