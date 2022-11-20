Dollar Tree (DLTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Dollar Tree to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Dollar Tree has set its Q3 guidance at $1.05-1.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $7.10-7.40 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $163.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

