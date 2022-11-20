DouYu International (DOYU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DouYu International Price Performance

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 86,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 255,532 shares during the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About DouYu International

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on DouYu International to $1.55 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

