DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 213,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after buying an additional 28,494 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 20,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Bank of America cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $69.38 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.24.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

