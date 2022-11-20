Dycom Industries (DY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dycom Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $110.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.44. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $122.13.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $7,786,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,659,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $7,786,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,659,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,957 shares of company stock valued at $10,446,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 61.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DY. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

