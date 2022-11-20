Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT Lowered to $18.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EDIT. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $752.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,469,000 after purchasing an additional 258,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after acquiring an additional 202,642 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,279,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after acquiring an additional 649,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,076,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.