eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Stock Price Down 2.3%

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08). 467,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 711,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.55 ($0.08).

eEnergy Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.45 million and a PE ratio of -7.30.

About eEnergy Group

eEnergy Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

