eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) PT Lowered to $2.00 at JMP Securities

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTRGet Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

EFTR stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFTR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 567.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 166,111 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Resolute Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

