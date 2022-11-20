eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) PT Lowered to $2.00 at JMP Securities

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance
EFTR stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
