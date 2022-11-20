Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 314.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,116 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 64,200 shares of company stock valued at $938,930. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

