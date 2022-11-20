Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Electra Battery Materials’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Electra Battery Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELBM opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. Electra Battery Materials has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electra Battery Materials

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Tamar Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter valued at about $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

Electra Battery Materials Corporation acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project, which covers an area of approximately 5,900 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

