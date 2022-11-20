Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Lowered to $436.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $441.00 to $436.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $355.89.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $361.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $343.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.81 and its 200 day moving average is $319.83. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $369.80.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

