Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LLY. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $355.89.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.2 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $361.67 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $369.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.83. The company has a market capitalization of $343.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.