Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Receives $2.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELROF shares. Barclays cut shares of Elior Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Elior Group from €3.30 ($3.40) to €3.00 ($3.09) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.58) to €2.20 ($2.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Elior Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.58) to €2.00 ($2.06) in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Elior Group Stock Performance

ELROF opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Elior Group has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

