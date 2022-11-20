EMX Royalty Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EMX Royalty in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter.

EMX opened at $1.83 on Friday. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $2.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMX. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,114,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 103,973 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares during the period.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

