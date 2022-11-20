Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Stock Price Up 4.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00. The stock traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 2,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 80,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Enerflex Price Performance

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

