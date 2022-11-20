Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UUUU. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.50 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,776.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 76.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 23.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 212.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

