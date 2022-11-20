Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Cowen

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NRGV. Cowen cut their price objective on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Vault currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE:NRGV opened at $3.78 on Thursday. Energy Vault has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98.

In related news, CEO Robert Piconi acquired 9,400 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,327,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,030,813.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Robert Piconi acquired 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,327,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,030,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $78,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,953.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,750 shares of company stock valued at $563,475. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRGV. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,416,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

