Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Holdings Cut by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ENI were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of E. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 49.6% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,396,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,841,000 after acquiring an additional 462,671 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after buying an additional 344,808 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 49.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,021,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after buying an additional 337,488 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 21.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,112,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,534,000 after buying an additional 197,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,621,000. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Price Performance

NYSE E opened at $29.17 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15.

ENI Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on E. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ENI from €14.10 ($14.54) to €15.80 ($16.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ENI from €18.50 ($19.07) to €19.00 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

ENI Profile

(Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.